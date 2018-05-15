GALVESTON, Texas - A beautiful beach day on Galveston Island turned into sheer panic in a split second for a young woman on the verge of saying, "I do."

"I realized my ring wasn't on my finger," Jessica Haelen said. "I started freaking out and hyperventilating."

The engagement ring symbolized Haelen's love for her fiancé, William House, but that ring also stood for so much more.

"It was my mom's ring," Haelen said. "The last piece of her that I have."

And now that piece of the mother she lost nearly five years ago was lost, too, somewhere in the sand.

"Within 20 minutes, we're all on our hands and knees digging," Haelen said.

Haelen flagged down a Galveston Police officer. His name was Derrick Jaradi. He went home and grabbed his own personal metal detector and joined the search.

"Searched everywhere, every square inch of the area," Haelen said. "My heart was stopping at every little beep, because I knew it had to be there."

By midnight, they'd all come up empty, so they called off the search.

"I had sand on every part of my body, I have dry tears on my cheeks, I'm sunburned, tired, hungry and I come home," Haelen said.

At around 4:36 a.m., an unexpected text from Officer Jaradi woke her up. He wrote, "I ended up getting called back to that beach at 2 a.m...You happened to wave down the one Galveston Police officer on the same day he gets engaged to find your lost engagement ring. I couldn't get that out of my mind, so I gave it another shot between calls."

He'd found her missing ring.

"I was just bawling," Haelen said. "Knowing he'd found it. That's not an act of man. He went above and beyond, and I definitely thank him for that."

A miracle, says the bride-to-be, right when she needed it the most from an officer who didn't give up.

"My fiancé and I we're going to ask Ofc. Derrick if he and his fiancée wanted to come to our wedding," Haelen said. "No pressure, I know we just met, but we shared such a special moment, and they should be a part of it."

Their big day is July 7.

© 2018 KHOU