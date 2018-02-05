HOUSTON - As former President George H.W. Bush recovers at Houston Methodist, his daughter-in-law, former First Lady Laura Bush celebrated the opening of the hospital's new "healing garden" on Wednesday.

Laura Bush's nonprofit organization, Texan by Nature, along with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas A&M University System, hosted the grand opening for the new Center for Health and Nature.

Bush spoke about visiting her father-in-law in the hospital and said he is in good spirits.

The center will be a place for patients to sit and enjoy the outdoors. Researchers also plan to study how fresh air and plants can help with the healing process.

KHOU

© 2018 KHOU