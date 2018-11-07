CARROLLTON, Texas -- One North Texas police department is foregoing the hugely popular #lipsyncchallenge to stake out its own social media challenge.

Carrollton police posted a lighthearted video to YouTube late Tuesday showing its men and women in blue during some of their more embarrassing moments captured on dash camera footage.

It then challenged some other local departments, like Arlington and Frisco, to a "dashcam blooper challenge."

The production comes after countless departments across the state, and even the county, released videos of their officers lip-syncing to popular songs.

In a twist this week, Southlake police pranked their own officers, convincing them that personal performances using their full vocal range were necessary to make a video.

The online trend first surfaced last month when a Bexar County deputy belted out a video tune that has since been seen more than 1.4 million times on Facebook alone.

