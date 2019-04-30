MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Combine a yacht, waterfront villa and glamorous motor home and you get what could be the luxury home of the future for coastal cities.

Developers in Florida claim their floating home can even withstand a category 4 hurricane.

With 4,350 square feet of ultra-modern indoor and outdoor living space, the cool factor is off the charts.

The four-bedroom home has five terraces and floor-to ceiling glass walls that offer unobstructed waterfront views. (We're guessing there are automatic blinds for the bedrooms so you don't put on a show for passing cruise ships and sailboats.)

If you burn out on one view, you can cruise to another waterfront location.

The home can run on shore power or completely off grid, thanks to its rooftop solar panels. It can also be lifted above the water with automated hydraulic pilings.

Did we mention no yard work and no property taxes?

But the grand lifestyle doesn’t come cheap. Arkup’s floating villas run from $5.5 million to $12 million.

If that's out of your league, no worries. You can book a charter at $6,000 a night for eight guests.

