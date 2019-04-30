UPDATE: The Houston Airport System says someone must have found the skateboard pretty quick! Some of their employees went by shortly after the tweet went out, and the skateboard was already gone.

In fact, the airport system tweeted that someone found it after just one minute.

No word on who found it yet, but let us know!

Previous story follows.

==========

HOUSTON -- The race is on! (and may be over by the time you read this)

At about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday pro skater Tony Hawk tweeted that he left a special gift for the first person to find it:

"I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport. Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is. Please reply with the hashtag on the griptape if found. Go now! – at Cell phone lot @ IAH JFK"

It's not clear from the photo he attached what the hashtag is.

But hey, if you find it - let @KHOU know as well! We'd love to hear your story!

Good luck!

