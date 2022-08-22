'They are still showing up' | HPD provides police escort for fallen officer's 5-year-old daughter

Eliza Knox lost her dad in May 2020 after he died in a police helicopter crash. His law enforcement family has stood by his family's side ever since.

HOUSTON — It was the first day of kindergarten for 5-year-old Eliza Knox.

She was surrounded by a sea of blue — the Houston Police Department — as she loaded her school bus to begin her big day.

Her father, HPD tactical flight officer Jason Knox, was killed in a police helicopter crash in May 2020. His law enforcement family has stood by his wife, Kiera, and their two young children ever since.

"It's been almost two and a half years and here they are still showing up," said Kiera. "It's amazing."

Eliza's big brother Cooper got a big send-off too back in his first grade. Now, he's starting the third grade and showing his little sister the ropes.

"I get to show her to her classroom and show her where everything is," Cooper said.

HPD officers weren't the only ones who made sure Eliza and Copper got a proper send-off to school. Firefighters and neighbors also took part in the celebration, as well as Houston city councilman and former HPD officer Mike Knox, known to Eliza and Cooper as "grandpa."

A motorcycle escort followed Eliza and Cooper's school bus to the neighborhood before the bus took off to their school where they were greeted by mounted patrol officers.

"It means more than the world to me," Kiera said. "The love and support. Everything. I don't have enough words."

The Knox's law enforcement family said this isn't the only day they plan on showing up for Eliza and Cooper. They expect to be around for all other major milestones in their lives, like high school graduations.

But what matters to Eliza and Cooper the most right now, they know they are not alone.