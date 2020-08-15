Elope in Austin offers $50 drive-thru wedding for those seeking a safe, affordable option

Since the coronavirus pandemic, couples wanting to stay safe and scale back their ceremonies are opting to say their "I dos" from a distance.

HOUSTON — If you’re looking for an affordable and safe way to get married, how about a drive-thru wedding?

And it’s becoming a popular way to tie the knot.

Lorelei Starbuck, is the owner of Elope in Austin, a wedding company that serves clients from all over Texas, including Houston.

"Not knowing what is going to happen in the future, I think that the trend is going to become bigger and bigger as people realize they can do something that's intimate,” Starbuck said.

It's why she recently relocated a 40-year-old, 150-square-foot chapel to the Hill Country and transformed it.

"The 'Little Chapel of Love' came into being because we realized that we needed a place that people could literally just drive up, or walk up, or stand, get married, be safe, and have a special moment and then leave,” she said.

During the ceremony, Starbuck said social distancing is enforced, and everyone but the lovebirds must wear masks.

The only thing the couples have to do is bring their official marriage license.

“That’s all they have to do, and we sign the document and hand it back to them, and off they go. So the whole event takes about 30 minutes at the most,” she said.

It also costs a fraction of a traditional wedding. Lorelei said their cheapest drive-thru package is $150. Her crew will even take pictures for you to capture all your loving moments.

And despite challenging times, Lorelei said couples are willing to adapt and do what they can. After all, they do say love conquers all.

"One thing that happens regardless of what's going on in the world are weddings. People fall in love and they want to get married to the love of their life, and it goes on. It goes on,” she said.

If you’re interested in small wedding or drive-thru weddings, you can check out Elope in Austin here.