HOUSTON – Whether you're rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey or remodeling your home for a change of scenery, building materials can be expensive. So, leave it to a former NASA flight controller to figure out a cheaper way to help contractors and homeowners.

Caroline Kostack opened RePurpose Depot in December 2017 after months of de-constructing homes in a careful effort to save things like kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and windows.

"Everything in the store comes from a house that no longer exists," said Kostack. "It just seemed a like a lot of houses were being torn down in Houston and there had to be a way to save some of that material."

RePurpose Depot is located at 305 McFarland Street. A 6,800 square foot warehouse is being re-purposed to house the building materials. It's her passion project after a career with NASA.

"I was a flight controller for a space station and space shuttle," said Kostack, who is now leaning on her logistics experience to avoid sending supplies to the landfill. "So that was why we opened up the store, was just an outlet for the material."

Homeowners can also donate old building materials for a tax write off.

If an item is in good condition, RePurpose Depot sells it for about half of what you'd pay for the item at a hardware store. If an item is scratched or dented or doesn't work, it's even cheaper.

The savings can be a huge help, especially for homeowners who are working to rebuild after Harvey without the help of insurance.

"We’ve had so many people come in with just horror stories of contractors taking their stuff, or people coming in and stealing everything."

RePurpose Depot

(832) 215-3885

https://www.repurposedepot.org

Email: repurposedepot@gmail.com

© 2018 KHOU