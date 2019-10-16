Fans of Jim Beam soon will have the chance to "live like a Master Distiller."

The bourbon company is listing its first-ever rental property on the distillery grounds in Bullitt County.

The American Stillhouse in Clermont is listed on Airbnb from Oct. 21 through the end of the year, but unfortunately, it looks like it's already booked up!

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom house comes with a fully-stocked bar featuring premium Jim Beam® bourbons, fireplace, backyard with cowboy cauldrons and nearby fishing docks. Guests can also explore the Jim Beam American Stillhouse distillery grounds and enjoy a distillery tour and tasting

Each stay is priced at $23, the price of Jim Beam Black Extra Aged bourbon.