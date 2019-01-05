HOUSTON — Plans for a new neighborhood park in downtown Houston were released Wednesday by the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

Proposed features for the L-shaped park include a play area, separate areas for large and small dogs, a lush garden area with lots of shade, interactive water features and a rotating art installation.

A flexible space can be used for ping pong, cornhole and other group activities.

The park will also host small events featuring live music, movies or art.

It will be located at 1500 Fannin and is scheduled to open in March 2021.

