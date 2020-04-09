'Would love to help them' | Houston man, elderly women getting evicted gets Deshaun Watson's attention

Deshaun Watson saw several Houston residents being evicted from their homes on CNN and he tweeted he wants to help them get back on their feet.

HOUSTON — There's no doubt that COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone in the entire world, but for some, the lingering effects of the pandemic just won't let up.

In the past few weeks, Houston tenants unable to pay rent due to the pandemic have been evicted from their apartments in numbers the city has not seen in recent history.

For some residents, that was the news they were waiting to hear. but for others, the news came a little too late.

CNN aired a story Wednesday night showing deputies serving evictions in Harris County. The images of unemployed tenants and families forced to leave their units amid a heat advisory, during the pandemic, struck a chord with those who saw it, including Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The NFL star tweeted on Thursday that he would like to be connected with the tenants in the story. He said he wants to help them get back on their feet.

This is crazy. Someone please help me find Israel Rodriguez and the elderly women in this video. Would love to help them get back on their feet. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/FfUz5oUwDC — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 3, 2020

Helping families in a time of need is personal for the Texans quarterback.

Watson's family was the recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home when he was just 11 years old.

Watson isn't the only person lending out a helping hand to those removed from their homes amid the pandemic.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Office set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for tenants who owe back rent.