Dallas woman's hilarious 'quarantine waxing' video goes viral

Molly Lee is used to posting funny videos about her struggles in life. The 22-year-old from Dallas says it's her way of making her friends laugh online.

What she's not used to, however, is millions of people joining in.

"I never thought this video would blow up this way. It's been an amazing and wild ride," Lee said.

Lee, who works at the Salvation Army and posts videos in her free time, recently recorded a segment about her attempt of at-home upper lip waxing during the quarantine.

Like women all over the world, she struggles with at-home beauty care. Unlike many others, Lee is comfortable sharing her foibles with the world.

"I want everyone to know we all have those goofy moments. It makes us human," Lee said.

The video is a series of painful moments and candid thoughts any woman attempting professional beauty services at home has thought. Lee just had the courage to say it all out loud and share it online.

The four-minute clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and Lee's following has exploded.

"I always wanted to have a platform to spread laughter but who would have thought it would come like this," Lee said.

Lee is vocal about her comedy and her faith. She said laughter is a gift from God and a way to cope with difficult times.

"I know laughter is what gets me through and we all need that right now," Lee said.

She says this is just the beginning. Lee plans on making more videos and spreading more joy, hopefully, no painful wax required.