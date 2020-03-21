CYPRESS, Texas — These are tough times for children as coronavirus turns their worlds upside down. Stuck at home. No friends around. Stressed parents. And no end in sight.

Having a birthday right now could be a huge disappointment, but a Cypress neighborhood made sure that didn’t happen for two little girls in their area.

Quinn Stoebner and Hailey Williams turned 7 this week.

The young friends were supposed to celebrate their birthdays together Saturday at a gymnastics academy in Cypress. It had to be canceled because of social distancing guidelines.

Residents organized a drive-by birthday party Saturday with colorful signs and shouts of “Happy Birthday!”

Quinn wore a tiara as she sat on the driveway with her parents, watching the parade of vehicles pass by.

She giggled shyly with each passing car.

The birthday parade continued through the neighborhood to Hailey’s house.

It wasn’t the party they had planned, but it was one they’ll always remember.

