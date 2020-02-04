CYPRESS, Texas — Moms all over America who are home schooling their kids have a brand new appreciation for teachers.

And so do a lot of students.

One of them, a second grader in Cy-Fair ISD, misses his science teacher so much that he wrote her a hilarious note.

“Mrs. A, I miss you. I miss science My mom sucks as a teacher Enjoy your flower Love, Emerson.”

Emerson Fletcher and his mom Lindsey dropped off the note and some flowers outside Heather Alexander’s home.

Alexander shared photos on Twitter.

"Real life. I am a 2nd grade teacher in Texas and this was delivered to my doorstep today. You can't make this stuff up!"

No doubt, teachers will be more popular than ever when students return to school. As they should be.

