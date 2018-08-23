HUMBLE, Texas - You don’t have to wait for clear blue water to find its way to Galveston again.

A master planned community, called Balmoral, in Humble is now offering a Crystal Lagoon year-round.

“You wake up in the morning, go for a jog around the lagoon with turquoise blue water that really looks like the Exumas in the Bahamas,” said Uri Man, Land Tejas Development Consultant.

The Crystal Lagoon even has two white sand beaches. It took 30 days to fill the two-acre lagoon with water.

“Swimming pools use chlorine, a very high level of chlorine to create a barrier. The Crystal Lagoon uses totally different technology. It’s a combination of a pulse disinfectant system and sound waves, so soundwaves are keeping the lagoon clean,” said Man.

What Balmoral calls the “Amenity Village” is still a bit of a construction zone. It expected to open to residents mid-September.

“We have flat zones for families to go and enjoy three feet of water. Then deeper zones where families can kayak or paddleboard and really come out and enjoy an outdoor lifestyle,” said Tim Johnson, Land Tejas Development. “The sand here is deep enough for a kid to come build a huge sand castle. We have volleyball courts. We have hammock lawns. We have event lawns with turf. We have a swimming pool. We have hard decks.”

But there’s a catch.

The Crystal Lagoon is not open to the public. You have to live in the community - and homes in Balmoral start in the 200’s.

However, there is a way to get your family a day pass.

“Right now, for a limited time, at our club house and information center, we’re offering free passes to prospective home buyers,” said Johnson.

