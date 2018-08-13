HOUSTON — In looking at the video from Minute Maid Park Sunday afternoon, some may think they're dreaming or the video's got to be file. But it really happened! Astros Legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was back at the ballpark hitting home runs into the stands.

"Definitely excited! He was my favorite player growing up," said Chris Eugenio. "My dad was actually his mailman over in Rice Village."

Eugenio drove his family in for the game from Houston. His son wanted to spend his seventh birthday at Minute Maid Park.

"We’re actually on our way, right now, to left field and right field just to try and catch a homerun ball," said Eugenio as he rushed his family towards seats.

Eleven years after Craig Biggio played his last game for the Astros, thousands of baseball fans packed the ballpark from than an hour before the team took on the Seattle Mariners. They wanted to watch Biggio, Luke Scott, Geoff Blum and Preston Wilson compete in the Home Run Derby that was part of Legends Weekend.

"I was basically just speechless at the time," said Collin Hamrick. The seven-year old from The Woodlands is one of the lucky fans who caught one of Biggio's home runs.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was also star-struck. McCullers watched the competition from the dugout.

"It's kind of weird at first," said Biggio. "The minute you step into that box, all your angles and everything comes back to being normal again."

