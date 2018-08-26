Andi Traynor and Max Montgomery's relationship nearly ended before it even started. They met through Facebook: Montgomery posted an invite asking friends to train with him for a marathon paddleboard event in New York City and Traynor answered.
After their fourth paddle session, Montgomery felt a burning sensation in his chest.
"I kept saying just make it to the car, make it to the car and I said I need to put the board down and I put the board down and then boom that was it," Montgomery said.
Montgomery went into cardiac arrest -- he didn't have a heartbeat for 17 minutes.
