ST. LOUIS — Jason and his wife adopted a new member of their family while they were in the Lou!

Brittany Aldean shared on Instagram the two rescued a puppy from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

The pup along with his brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on a hot day in St. Louis. The Aldean’s have not named him yet.

‘Y’all...we have a new baby boy💙 We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼 His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis💔 There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted - check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! 💙 (We don’t have a name yet... so feel free to give us ideas👇🏼)’

'THANK YOU so much for this! You guys are awesome. Thank you for rescuing, adopting, and for helping others by sharing! We look forward to seeing updates,' Stray Rescue said on the photo.

To see other animals up for adoption, click here

Other local stories

RELATED: Video of food truck's delicious delivery goes viral

RELATED: High school friends selling T-shirts to honor Trooper Hopkins, all proceeds go directly to wife, kids

RELATED: Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin needs help after recent flooding