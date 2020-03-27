HOUSTON — Some Houstonians are standing with health care workers by giving them a much needed morale boost.

Their act of kindness may inspire you and your neighborhood to consider a similar project.

Last Sunday, Woods of Wimbledon resident Ashanti Norris posted this message Nextdoor:

"Hey everyone! I am a critical care nurse at a local HCA. As you can imagine we are so busy, and morale is taking a hit. I was wondering if anyone would be interested in making thank you cards for the staff? I think this would be so appreciated and also give you a little something to take your mind off social distancing."

"I was just thinking it would be something kind of small, but it’s kind of grown to something bigger," said Norris when KHOU met up with her in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday. "I’m overwhelmed already with the responses."

Others dropped off cards their young children decorated. Some neighbors even stuffed Starbucks gift cards inside their notes meant for doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and janitors.

"I just thought, this was an amazing effort," said Sara Nixson who dropped off six cards. "The people and the hospitals right now are just overwhelmed and I think people just don’t realize what sacrifice they make for our community to keep people healthy and to keep people safe. So this is one small way that we can give back to those that are helping us."

A random act of kindness that just made 70 people's day.

"It’s been busy, but our staff is amazing. And we’ve been working together really well," said Norris. "So, I’m very proud of my team and I just want to keep the morale going."

"Every once in a while you just need a boost," said Norris. "Every once in a while you just need to know that the work that you’re doing. It matters. And thank you cards, like this. I think it’s going to go such a long way."

Thanks for Sara Nixson for connecting with KHOU Reporter Melissa Correa on Nextdoor.

