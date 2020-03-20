With schools out due to the coronavirus, a Texas retirement community wants to share the “incredible brain trust of wisdom” of its residents and connect with others with a series of Facebook Lives.

MRC Creekside, a senior living community that spans across eastern Texas, is launching a “Mastermind” series of Facebook live streams that will include story times, life skills, words of wisdom and moments in history.

The live streams will be held each weekday at 2 p.m. beginning Monday until April 17. You can watch them on the MRC Creekside’s Facebook page.

“Viewers will benefit from the incredible brain trust of wisdom that our seniors have to offer,” MRC said in a news release. “And it will enable the residents who are isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic to connect ‘virtually’ with others.”

Next week’s schedule is below:

Monday, March 23 – June Scott, a Pinecrest resident, will read Dr. Suess’s final published book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”

Tuesday, March 24 – Ann Hathon, a Mirador resident, will discuss and demonstrate the importance of cursive handwriting.

Wednesday, March 25 – Kate Hardy, a Creekside resident, explores her daily life as a child after WWII, compared to a child’s life today during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, March 26 – Mark Sadoski, a Langford resident, will share his award-winning photography captured during his many nature adventures.

Friday, March 27 – Jimmy Tyree, a Crestview resident and former Texas A&M Yell Leader, shares an important lesson on kindness. He will also offer some words of encouragement to parents who are now homeschooling their children.

MRC Creekside is hosting a series of Facebook Lives with its residents to share stories, life skills, history lessons and words of wisdom.

MRC Creekside

