NEW ORLEANS — After watching his dad coach a winning volleyball game Friday night in Lafayette, a Slidell teenager was killed driving home.

Christian Tullis' parents are now clinging to their faith as they grieve the loss of their funny, encouraging, joyous son.



"He's Christ-like, childlike, playful, he made everyone laugh. He was athletic, good looking, smart, full package," Tullis' mother, Diana Tullis, said.

"He was an incredible athlete, and he was quite possibly the funniest person we've ever been around," his father, Danny Tullis, said.

Christian, 16, played football, basketball, and volleyball. He was a junior at Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell and had goals of playing volleyball at Penn State.

"I'm very certain he was going to get some kind of offer this weekend because they were going to watch him play in Chicago," Danny Tullis said.

After watching his dad coach and sister play in a winning volleyball game Friday night in Lafayette, Tullis went home to Slidell. According to state police, he was driving on I-12 near Lacombe around 11 p.m. when he ran into the back of an 18-wheeler. He died at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

"I feel like he wants me to pass this on. When you get in the car, think about your family before you do something silly. There is no problem with getting somewhere five minutes later," Danny Tullis said. "Just really, really understand. The more careful you are, the more chance you have to finish your trip."

His parents shared that Christian had mature faith and was confirmed Catholic three months ago. Now, he's donating seven organs to save others.

"As a mother, we expect to have our children live years and years past us, but we, as husband and wife, we want the ultimate goal for our children, which is to get to Heaven, and I truly believe that night my son met Jesus. He's in Heaven and knows everything we have questions about," Diana Tullis said.

Ansley Tullis is one of Christian's three siblings.

"Ever since this happened, the doubt in my mind about Heaven and God has disappeared because there's no way that he is somewhere that's worse than here or that he just no longer exists because he's too great to not be somewhere better than here," Ansley Tullis said. "When I see the way he acts and cares for others and is so kind and has the gift of making anyone laugh at any time, I know there is a place for him."

"He is in peace, a peace that we can't know until we are there, so I stopped with the 'why's,'" Danny Tullis said.

It's that strong faith and overwhelming community support that's keeping this family strong. Christian's high school has held two prayer services for him since the accident.

"The students, you could feel the love. They loved Christian," Diana Tullis said.