MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Monte Scott took it upon himself to start fixing the roads in his neighborhood.

"I don't want nobody from out of town to come and say that's a bad community or you shouldn't go there," says Scott. It's that attitude which drove the sixth grader to fix around 30 potholes.

On Wednesday his hard work was rewarded by a visit from neighbors and the Mayor. He's already gotten letters and cards filled with gift cards and presents from as far as Canada and Florida.

RELATED: Fixing 'the damn roads' himself: Boy filling potholes in Muskegon Heights

RELATED: Muskegon Heights boy talks about potholes with the governor

"Monte seems like a very mature young man for his age, the truth is that few adults would have done what he did," reads one letter from an asphalt company in Miami.

"It is my hope that this money will show him that people will respect him and like him and that sometimes you are rewarded for doing great things." reads another letter from California.

The 12-year-old now wants to get into landscaping and he's been gifted a number of yard tools including a mower from Lowe's.

"We wanted to make sure that not only did we recognize and encourage him but we recognize his Mom in raising such an amazing kid," says the store's manager.

"His heart is so humble, he'll tell you he was just trying to help,he just wants to help," says his Mother Trinell Scott.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.