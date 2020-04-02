HOUSTON — You will laugh, you will cry, and sometimes shake your head while watching performances at Houston’s Ensemble Theatre.

But The Ensemble Theatre wants to do more than just entertain you

“We should be taken away for a moment when sitting in the theatre – swept away,” said Artistic Director Eileen Morris.

The theatre has been sweeping audiences away for 44 years.

Founded in 1976 by George Hawkins, it is now one of the premiere theatres in the country – telling stories from an African American perspective with universal themes everyone can relate to.

“We are a call and response community,” said Morris. “That means when they hear something that touches their soul you will hear a ‘hhmmm’ because it touches some part of them,” said Morris.

The stage play called “The Green Book” is currently running at The Ensemble Theatre through Feb. 23.

