A "ghost town" established by silver miners in the 19th century is up for sale in California, and it can be yours for less than what a home typically costs in San Francisco.

Founded in 1867, Cerro Gordo has a list price of $925,000, according to the real estate firm handling the sale. In return, you'll get more than 300 acres of land, a "historic" hotel, a saloon, mineral rights, and plenty of peace and quiet, according to its billing, posted on a website created specifically for the property, ghosttownforsale.com.

Cerro Gordo Ghost Town for Sale by BishopRealEstate1 on YouTube

The town, located in the Owens Valley near Lone Pine, California, also represents an authentic piece of the American West. Cerro Gordo's defunct mine at one time was the state's largest producer of silver and lead, with a toll road built from the town to Los Angeles to supply the burgeoning industry.

