The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investing in programs and resources to help military veterans who are locked up in the county jail.

Brothers in Arms is the second HCSO program created for veterans and it's being paid for out of the county's budget.

In 2014, and with the help of a grant, Harris County created the Stars and Stripes program. Twenty-four military veterans entered into the program which allowed for veterans to bunk together within the same cell block. Curriculum and course work were created to address mental health, post traumatic stress syndrome and civilian life.

Stars and Stripes did so well, the Harris County Sheriff's Office expanded the program to 48 veterans in 2016.

Now, with a brand new jail at 700 N. San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston, the Harris County Sheriff is unveiling a new program called Brothers in Arms.

On Facebook, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote:

It’s sad when military vets have protected our freedoms abroad only to come back unable to enjoy those freedoms. For many, the transition can be hard and some experience mental illness/PTSD and addictions often landing in jail. We’re proud to expand our efforts to support those veterans on their way to recovery.

On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the ‘Brothers in Arms,' a program to assist all veterans housed in the Harris County jail.

Earlier this year, various HCSO departments joined the Harris County Chaplaincy Department to identify more than 300 veterans, both male and female, who were incarcerated in the Harris County jail. Among these veterans, 67 percent were receiving mental health services. The opening of this new section will help centralize the hundreds of veterans in the Harris County jail enrolled in the Brothers in Arms program. This program began earlier this year to offer veteran services in one main area that would fill the need of housing these veterans.

These services, which include learning about life skills, substance abuse education, and many other subjects are offered to all veterans, regardless of military discharge or legal status. After 60 days in the program, a veteran will receive a letter of participation.

