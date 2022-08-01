Here come the brides: Bridal Extravaganza returns to Houston

Safety is top of mind for many brides planning their weddings in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — The Bridal Extravaganza show, one of the largest wedding planning showcases in the country, returned to the George R. Brown Convention Center Saturday.

Temperature checks were taken at the door and free rapid COVID-19 tests were offered to attendees.

"It's exciting but it's overwhelming," Ariana Johnson said. "Kind of unsure if we'll have to postpone and come back or do we cancel, do we plan for smaller and add people later?"

She’s playing it safe with a smaller, outdoor wedding.

Bianca Cross says she’s also planning for her big day to be a little more intimate.

"We're kind of going smaller, more family-oriented trying to keep it tight," Cross said. "Just want to make sure everyone has a good time but also doing it safely. You don’t want to have to worry about anyone getting sick, just from trying to spend that day with us."

The event featured dozens of vendors showcasing everything for the big day from flowers and food to photographers and fancy dresses.

The Bridal Extravaganza Showcase kicked off it's 2-day event at GRB today with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.



Brides we spoke to say it hasn't been easy trying to plan a wedding through the pandemic. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/t7U4HyFS8V — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) January 8, 2022

During the two-day extravaganza, brides-to-be can check out gowns and dresses up close and personal during 15 featured fashion shows.

The Bridal Extravaganza continues at GRB on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.