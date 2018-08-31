HOUSTON — The Texans preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys may not mean much for the record books, but it was quite a meaningful moment for one Houston couple.

Candace Jones attended the game for a "ladies night out" and thought her boyfriend Bryan Thomas was at work. What she didn't know is that Bryan had contacted her sister Carissa the day before saying he'd purchased tickets to the game just to propose (kudos to Bryan and Carissa for planning).

So shortly before halftime of Thursday night's game at NRG Stadium, Carissa made her sister and other family members come down to the concourse where Bryan was waiting.

You'll see in the video Candace is clearly surprised to Bryan as she embraces him. Then he gets down on one knee.

Most people's attention was on the game, albeit the least consequential one we'll see in 2018. This, however, was worthwhile.

Congratulations, Bryan and Candace. We're wishing you a lifetime of happiness!

