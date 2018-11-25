HOUSTON — The legacy left behind by Houston businessman Bob McNair extends far beyond sports in the city.

McNair and his foundation contributed approximately $500 million in philanthropic efforts over the years, according to employees. Much of those efforts were within the Houston area.

“It was kind of intimidating but immediately I knew what a unique and special person he was,” said McNair Interests president Scott Schwinger discussing his first meeting McNair. “I think a lot of people say he had a golden touch – and some say ‘isn’t that luck.’ Well maybe some of it’s luck, but a lot of it is hard work and organizing the right people.”

RELATED: Bob McNair dies at age 80

McNair had a modest beginning and started working in Houston leasing cars, according to Schwinger. There was a point where he was bankrupt and had several children, but always managed to get back up and try again.

McNair is one of Houston Baptist University’s top three donors in the school’s history, according to the university’s president Dr. Robert Sloan.

“Bob McNair is one of the greatest men I’ve ever met in my life,” said Sloan. “A man of gentility and honesty.”

McNair also gave generously to the Houston’s other universities.

RELATED: Bob McNair brought football -- and so much more -- to Houston

His donations built the running trail at Discovery Green in downtown and even the elephant habitat at the Houston Zoo.

What McNair did not give away, he used to build.

Both successful companies and developments scattered across the Houston area.

McNair will never get to see the completion of the enormous $500 million mixed-use development project in Uptown slated to break ground in 2019.

It will comprise six acres on Post Oak Boulevard with residential and business developments near the Galleria.

It will also be the location of a five-star Rosewood Hotel, which will arguably be the finest hotel in the city.

RELATED: Reaction to Bob McNair's passing

© 2018 KHOU