Get ready to dig in to something crazy good! Blue Bell announced on Monday, its "Krazy Kookie Dough" ice cream is back in stores.

The cake batter ice cream is packed with sugar cookie dough pieces and will be available in pint size. There's no word on if the delicious flavor will come in the gallon size.

The company made the announcement just four days after bringing back their beloved "fudge bars."

Blue Bell is releasing the new flavors and bars as a way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

It’s krazy good and it returns to stores beginning today! Krazy Kookie Dough is our flavorful Cake Batter Ice Cream loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink. Available in the pint size. #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream pic.twitter.com/6SyynsQtKY — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 9, 2018

