Blue Angels to salute Houston area frontline workers with a flyover on Wednesday

HOUSTON — The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans this week, the squadron confirmed on its official Twitter account.

"Your Blue Angels are heading your way this Wednesday!".."Stay home and stay safe!"

The Blue Angels flyover is planned for Wednesday, May 6. This will be the first of two planned flyovers in the Houston area this week as this Friday, May 8, a collection of rare and vintage aircraft will also fly over parts of town.

The video on this page is from a recently flyover in the Atlanta area.

Blue Angel flight plan for Houston, Wednesday, May 6

Also download the KHOU 11 app and turn on alerts to get reminded when the flyover is about to begin!

And don't forget later this week, on Friday, rare and historic airplanes will take to the Houston skies to honor those who served in World War II. The 30 warbirds will make a 125-mile trip across Greater Houston beginning at 11:45 a.m. Read more about that here.

Blue Angels and The Thunderbirds are honoring frontline workers nationwide

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force The Thunderbirds, will honor front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the city.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”