COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A birthday celebration was held Saturday morning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush.
George and Barbara's birthdays were just four days apart. George was born on June 12, 1924 and Barbara a year later on June 8, 1925.
There was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Bushes' gravesites where community members and the media gathered.
Barbara passed away on April 17, 2018 and George passed away seven months later on November 30, 2018.
The Bushes' grandchildren were also said to be skydiving on Saturday in honor of their late grandparents.
They planned to skydive in groups of four and five and would land in the front lawn of the Bush Library.
Skydiving was a birthday tradition of Bush 41.
