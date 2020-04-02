DALLAS — You’ve probably sat around with your friends trading dating horror stories, but not with microphones recording every disastrous detail to share with the world.

That was Doug Rice’s idea — and he got it on a date.

"You talk to them and you realize this isn’t going anywhere, so I’d always say 'Well, tell me about some other dates you’ve been on,'" said Rice. "And they would always tell me these jaw-dropping stories and I was always like, 'No way!'"

He’s turned those stories and others into a new podcast called "Crazy Ass Dates," which invites listeners in North Texas and beyond to write in with their worst. We caught up with them recording their latest show at High Fives Bar and Restaurant in Dallas. It's there where co-host Courtney Cheek says she’s consistently stunned.

"We’re off the air and we’re like, 'Was that real?'" she said. "We expect some to be actually fake because they just want to get on the show but usually they’re all real, which is crazy!"

The trio of hosts is rounded out with Comedian Zachary Hollin, who's even willing to spill from his own experience.

"Let’s just say I went on a first date with a young lady," he said. "It wasn’t too long after that I had her urine all over half of my body."

They said it was crazy! The show is already 11 episodes in and the hosts are hearing from people across generations because the stories keep coming, no matter how old you are.

"With a great crazy dating story you make me laugh, you make me cringe, and you make me gasp," Rice said. "A lot of them would hit the trifecta."

The hosts consider the podcast a place where brave daters can commiserate and laugh a little, and for those in relationships to hear what they’re not missing.

"You either have a really good date out of it or you have a really good story, so It’s going to be one of the two," said Cheek.

You can find "Crazy Ass Dates" wherever you get your podcasts, and submit your bad date story here.

