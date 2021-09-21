Beautiful! The Harvest Moon over Houston is the last full moon of summer 2021 | See photos

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the colonists adopted the names of the full moons given by the Native Americans.

HOUSTON — Did you miss it?

The Harvest Moon lit up the night sky Monday in a celestial sign that summer is nearing an end. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon because it brightens the evening for farmers harvesting late summer crops.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the colonists adopted the names of the full moons given by the Native Americans.

Miss it Monday? You can still see it

NASA says the full moon peaked at 7:55 p.m. Central time on Monday, though it appears full for about three days, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

This year, the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere occurs Wednesday, Sept. 22 — the official beginning of fall. In Houston, for once, the first day of fall will actually feel like it thanks to the arrival of a cool front (tap here for more on that).

Harvest Moon over Houston: some of your pics

Here are some of the great pics we've received so far:

Here are the names of all the full moons:

January: Wolf Moon (Old Moon, Ice Moon)

February: Snow Moon (Storm Moon, Hunger Moon)

March: Worm Moon (Crust Moon, Sap Moon)

April: Pink Moon (Egg Moon, Fish moon)

May: Flower Moon (Hare Moon, Milk Moon)

June: Strawberry Moon (Rose Moon, Hot Moon)

July: Buck Moon (Thunder Moon, Hay Moon)

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest Moon (Corn Moon, Barley Moon)

October: Hunter's Moon

November: Beaver Moon (Frost Moon)

December: Cold Moon