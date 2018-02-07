Did you know you can go out for a night of axe-throwing in Houston?

You book a stall, similar to bowling.

Then you throw axes, like darts.

“It had been up in the north and up towards Canada for a long time, then it finally came here,” said Sarah Sed. “We are Houston Axe Throwing, Texas’ very first indoor urban axe throwing location.”

Houston Axe Throwing, located on Larkwood Drive near Sharpstown, has been open for about a year.

For $25 a person, you can throw axes for an hour and a half. That includes a 30 minute lesson with an “axepert”, or an axe-throwing coach.

Two other axe-throwing businesses are slated to open in the next year: Urban Axes and Ratchet Hatchet.

Houston Axe Throwing and Urban Axes are BYOB.

Owner Sarah Sed says she is used to getting questions about how safe the sport is.

“No, it’s been a sport surprisingly for over 10 years. There have been zero axe-related injuries. The most common thing we end up getting as axeperts is actually splinters, and occasionally a pulled muscle,” she said. “Once people come in the doors, they’re hooked. They’re excited. The leagues have been growing like crazy.”

This is what an #axethrowing bullseye (and PURE JOY) looks like. I'll explain how you can sign up to do this in Houston at 10 on #khou11 (shout out to @RoomEscapeTime) pic.twitter.com/Oi6ZFLl3US — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) July 2, 2018

