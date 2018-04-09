PEARLAND, Texas -- A couple of friends in Pearland are going viral for a prank they pulled at a local McDonald's.

“We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn’t have any Asians,” explained Jevh Maravilla. “They had other races but no Asians so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there.”

Maravilla and his friend Christian Toledo cooked up a plan. They took a picture of themselves holding a McDonald's burger and fries, then added the logo and other features to make the it look like the posters hung around the restaurant.

After their giant poster of the photo arrived, Maravilla found an old McDonald’s shirt at Goodwill for $7.

On July 13, with the help of some other friends, the duo snuck the poster into the restaurant and tacked it up when no one was looking. Maravilla was wearing his McDonald's shirt to blend in.

On Sunday night, Maravilla tweeted about the prank and in 24-hours, it has gone viral with more than 100,000 retweets and 400,000 likes.

So far, McDonald’s has not responded to a request for a statement but the friends have high hopes for their response.

“I kind of hope they will ask us to be representative models for them,” said Maravilla, “like, for Asian men. That would be insane if they did that! It would be, like, a dream come true.”

