HOUSTON — Two Houston superstars, Mattress Mack and Astros player Alex Bregman, teamed up Tuesday to spread some Christmas cheer.

They weren't donned with the classic red suit or the white beard, but both gladly took on Santa's job and gave away toys to more than 500 students at Northline Elementary School in north Houston.

“This is more fun than receiving gifts this time of year, I’ll tell you that," said Bregman.

Before he started handing out presents, Bregman did a Q&A with the kids. He even asked all of the students to give their best "Alex Bregman stare."

Girls walked away with dolls and the boys walked away with toy trucks and chainsaws.

There was nothing but smiles at Northline Elementary School at the end of the day.

