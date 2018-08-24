Alex Bregman and his #DugoutStareChallenge are a big hit on Twitter.

Hundreds of people have taken him up on the dare to stare.

"I wanna see everybody's best stare down. Send me a video of your best camera stare with the hashtag "DugoutStareChallenge. Tag me in it!!!", he tweeted.

I wanna see everybody’s best stare down. Send me a video of your best camera stare with the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge tag me in it!!!! — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 24, 2018

"The Stare" started last Friday when Bregman hit a home run and gave the dugout camera a staredown.

His Astros teammates joined in on the fun Wednesday while celebrating Tyler White's solo home run in the ninth inning.

Legends. pic.twitter.com/Z0UiCAxGCd

"We always give (Alex Bregman) a hard time for staring into the camera," Astros outfielder Tony Kemp told MLB.com. "It was just fitting for that moment right there, we were all kind of towards the camera. Sometimes you get wrapped up in how hard the game can be and it's nice to have a little fun right there. That will forever be the background on my phone."

The Astros may now have won the award for this season's best home run celebration.

Our KHOU 11 News team joined the fun on the set Friday.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM