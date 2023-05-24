Houston-based fashionista went from making her own wedding dress to selling her designs across the world

Christy Lynn will be opening the doors to her own store on Houston's west side in June.

HOUSTON — In just a few short years, Christy Lynn has turned heads with her fashion designs for women.

Lynn's story is one based on a culture of hard work.

She is a first-generation immigrant whose parents came to the U.S. from South Korea. She was born on a U.S. Army Base where her dad was stationed.

Lynn grew up in Chicago, often playing in her parent's Korean bookstore which they started in the closet of a relative's home. But the bookstore didn't last there.

The tiny store grew to four stores that sold everything from Korean books, music and cosmetics.

Growing up, Lynn said her mom would instill their Korean culture into her and her sister, but by middle school, she became a little more rebellious and had a growing passion for fashion.

"At one point, I dyed my hair blonde and I wanted to listen to this type of music, not Korean stuff around me," she said. "I wanted a sandwich for lunch, not rice rolls or something like that."

After high school, Lynn went to the Rhode Island School of Design and then spent 10 years working for other designers in New York.

When asked if she ever thought she would be able to design on her own, Lynn responded, "No way. No!"

But a funny thing happened while planning her wedding in 2019.

"While we were kind of looking over the budget, we were thinking, 'You could just make the clothes to get exactly what you want and not buy them at retail price,'" she said. "And that's what kickstarted me making clothes for myself."

Those clothes sparked interest, then demand.

"I think it's still a pinch for me," Lynn said.

In four short years, Lynn has gone from creating dresses for her wedding to selling her designs to boutiques across the U.S. and the world.

Next month she will open the doors to her own store on Houston's west side. Simply called Christy Lynn Designs.