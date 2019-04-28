HOUSTON — Prom is one of the biggest social events in a high schoolers life.

The glitz and glamour of the special night was recreated for kids at MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday night.

No small detail was overlooked for these kids going to prom.

From the fresh coats of nail polish, to the stylish hair and makeup teams giving them the celebrity treatment, every single one of these kids was prom king or queen for the night.

Skylar Sitterle, 14, is celebrated prom night at the hospital. Two years ago, Skylar was diagnosed with nodular melanoma after discovering warts on her knee.

She received treatment at MD Anderson and luckily is in remission.

“You get to make yourself feel like pretty and then you get to go and dance and have fun.”

Also, some like 12-year-old Aaliyah Parker have their favorite part.

“The makeup,” Aaliyah said. “I don’t get my makeup done. I don’t know how to do it and they had all these fancy stuff so yeah that was fun.”

Aaliyah was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma three years ago.

“I am doing better. I feel stronger than I was before,” Aaliyah said.

On Saturday, these kids were like any other kid getting ready to go to prom.

Skylar said, “It just makes you feel like you’re a part of something that makes you feel more normal than; you’re not just some person who has this disease like something’s wrong with you.”

Once ready it was time to hit the red carpet. They hoped that even if it’s just for a night they can forget about their health problems.

Aaliyah said, “That’s really important because they’re just leaving the sickness and stuff like that behind so they can just have fun tonight.”

Dancing the night away and being around those who understand them best this prom is a reminder that things will get better.

Skylar said, “Just keep your head up honestly. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. No matter how dim it is it’s still there and you have to look for it.”

