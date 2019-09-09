NEW YORK — Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre made history Sunday when she became the first child double-amputee to walk in a show at New York Fashion Week.

She even did a cartwheel as the crowd cheered.

Daisy-May was born with a condition that required both of her legs be amputated.

The fifth-grader from Birmingham, England is now a brand ambassador for the Lulu et Gigi line.

"I feel proud of myself," she said. "Just never give up, and just do what you can do."

She'll walk Paris Fashion Week later this month.

"Daisy's a special, unique child doing stuff all the doctors told me would never really be possible," said her dad, Alex.

Read more about Daisy--May on cbsnews.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM