(CBS) - Ella Washington has accomplished a lot in her life. The 89-year-old woman born in rural North Carolina raised 12 children while working a full-time job. She put her kids through school, but had to put her own education on the back burner.

That changed a few years ago, when Washington decided to enroll at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She finally walked across the graduation stage on Saturday, receiving her associate degree in interdisciplinary studies, Liberty University says.`

Washington dropped out of school in the sixth grade to work on the family farm. When she started a family, she moved to Washington, D.C., and held a variety of jobs. From a custodian at the Pentagon to a certified nursing assistant at an adult daycare, Washington worked most of her life, and didn't retire until about about six years ago.

