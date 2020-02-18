ATLANTA — Brayden Lawrence is just 8 years old, but she’s well on her way to success because she already understands the greatness that is Target.

The young girl loves the retail chain so much, she decided to celebrate her birthday there on Sunday with a group of friends.

“She’s obsessed with Target,” Rikki Jackson, Brayden’s aunt, told CBS News. “My sister (her mom), Jessica Smith, goes to Target for everything so her love for it stemmed from that. We always go all out for birthdays in my family and when she said she wanted a Target birthday, we were like, ‘OK we have no choice but to make this happen.’”

And make it happen they did!

Pictures posted on Jackson’s Twitter page show Brayden and 10 of her closest girlfriends at a Target near Atlanta dressed in red and khaki -- Target uniform colors.

With the help from the store’s manager, Albert, the girls were able to walk around the store with walkie-talkies and do a scavenger hunt where they had to find certain items. Albert even made the girls special name tags for the celebration, according to Jackson.

The birthday crew was captured toasting to Brayden’s special day with ICEEs from the food court area and they snacked on a Target-themed cake and cookies.

Brayden’s family bought all the kids gift cards to spend on an item of their choice and Brayden helped Albert check them out at the register.

“She had the time of her life, said Jackson. “She hasn’t stopped talking about it since! All she kept saying to my sister Jessica yesterday was ‘Momma, you did that!’”

While Target doesn’t normally host birthday parties, Jackson said in a tweet that Albert gave the family “special permission” for the birthday bash.

Happy Birthday, Brayden!

