Sometimes it takes one to know one. Tom Brady met a pair of identical super fans on Thursday that he's got a lot in common with: Their names are Tom and Brady.

As the New England Patriots opened this season's training camp, the superstar quarterback had a pair of mini-me's watching from the sidelines.

"You're Tom, but I'm Tom, too," the original Tom Brady said to the twins. "We got the same name. How cool? I got your name."

And the 3-year-old twins -- wearing matching team T-shirts -- traveled nearly 8,000 miles from Hong Kong to Foxborough, Massachusetts, just for a chance cute encounter.

Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

