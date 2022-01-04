What's on the 2022 banished words list? Asking for a friend...

This year, more than 1,250 annoying and over-used words and terms were nominated for banishment by people in the U.S. and six other countries.

“These two four-letter words should not go together under any circumstances, according to many nominators and the contest judges from the LSSU English Department, because the two-part halting interrogative is disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d,” the wordsmiths said of the common phrase.

The new list is made up of 10 words, including three related to COVID-19.

Wait, what?

No Worries

At the end of the day

That being said

Asking for a friend

Circle back

Deep dive

New normal

You’re on mute

Supply chain

Those words join past inductees like “bromance," "I know, right?" and "social distancing."

►Learn more about the banished words here.

The list of banned words has been released annually by LSSU since 1976, according to the school. What started off “as an imaginative publicity stunt” has grown into an opportunity for people around the world to air their grievances.

