What's on the 2022 banished words list? Asking for a friend...

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Wait, what? Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of words and phrases that need to be banned in 2022. They say the number one offender is "Wait, what?"
“These two four-letter words should not go together under any circumstances, according to many nominators and the contest judges from the LSSU English Department, because the two-part halting interrogative is disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d,” the wordsmiths said of the common phrase.
The new list is made up of 10 words, including three related to COVID-19.
- Wait, what?
- No Worries
- At the end of the day
- That being said
- Asking for a friend
- Circle back
- Deep dive
- New normal
- You’re on mute
- Supply chain
Those words join past inductees like “bromance," "I know, right?" and "social distancing."
►Learn more about the banished words here.
The list of banned words has been released annually by LSSU since 1976, according to the school. What started off “as an imaginative publicity stunt” has grown into an opportunity for people around the world to air their grievances.
This year, more than 1,250 words and terms were nominated for banishment from people in the U.S, Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland, Australia and Canada.
“Say what you mean and mean what you say. Can’t get any easier, or harder, than that,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “Every year submitters play hard at suggesting what words and terms to banish by paying close attention to what humanity utters and writes. Taking a deep dive at the end of the day and then circling back make perfect sense. Wait, what?”