GEORGIA, USA — A two-year-old girl continues to defy the odds and prove her strength and willingness to overcome.

After fighting a rare form of ovarian cancer over the last four months, 2-year-old McKenna Shea Xydias, nicknamed "Kenni," has officially beat cancer!

Fight With Kenni Fight With Kenni updated their cover photo.

Her journey began on Feb. 14, and she officially "kicked cancer's *ss" on June 12, according to the "Fight With Kenni" Facebook page, set up to fundraise and raise awareness for ovarian and childhood cancer.

"The biggest thing we want to stress is how thankful we are for all of the love, prayers, and support for our little girl and family," the group told 10News.

The group was especially thankful and proud of the little girl's strength and resilience.

"We thank God every day for taking care of our baby and giving us such faithful prayer warriors to help us get through this nightmare," the Facebook post read.

Kenni met with the oncologist who happily told her family that all her scans were clear and there was no evidence of the disease in her abdomen. Thankfully, none of the cancer spread, which was proven by an X-ray of her chest.

The doctors will continue to test her AFP levels monthly and her scans every six months. Even more exciting, her port will come out soon.

"Kenni was fully of sass today and putting smiles on everyone's faces," the Facebook post added.

She was definitely all smiles in the video that shows her celebrating after ringing the bell to announce she was officially cancer-free.

The support group said it hosted an impromptu get-together along with Kenni's friends, family, and her favorite foods - 'cfa,' pizza, and chips.

"Our family is looking forward to moving forward, with our daughter, an ovarian cancer survivor!," the support group added to their Facebook post.

The organization wanted to give a special shout-out to the Krewe of Vixens out of Pensacola and the ovarian cancer community, who the group says has been extremely supportive.

Way to go, Kenni! Keep on inspiring!

Fight With Kenni This little princess is getting her port out next Friday! She has been having a great time and enjoying her summer. Mommy and Daddy are continuing to celebrate our baby being cancer free!!! 💙💙💙...

