SPRING, Texas - A 12-year-old is being recognized for saving her cousin's life after she saw the young girl motionless at the bottom of a pool.

Last month, Rylee Perry and her cousin Cali Christopher, who is also 12, were swimming at Rylee's home when Rylee noticed something was very wrong.

She jumped into the pool when she saw Cali was at the bottom and wasn't moving. Rylee managed to pull Cali out of the water and called her mother who called 911.

Cali's lips were blue and she had a weak pulse. Firefighters and Cy-Fair EMS rushed her to the hospital where she made a full recovery.

It's unclear what happened and why Cali became unresponsive while swimming.

Rylee was honored at a ceremony with the Spring Fire Department and her family members.

"It just brought us together and I'm thankful for it. It brought our whole family together." Cali said.

The Spring fire chief said his father passed away from a drowning accident when he was 9 years old. He said he was happy to award Rylee with a civilian life-saving award.

"That courage, that bravery makes me so proud, and I can tell you that she's my hero” said Chief Scott Seifert.

Cali's mom said both girls are good swimmers and said this is a reminder to parents to keep a close eye on any child that's in a pool.

Cali and Rylee pose with family members and local law enforcement at the ceremony.

KHOU

© 2018 KHOU