HOUSTON — The kids are out of school, relatives are coming to visit and you’re wondering, “How I am going to keep everyone entertained over the holidays?” No worries! There are plenty of family-friendly events to choose from in the Greater Houston Area.

Here are 11 ideas:

Zoo Lights

You can stroll through the Houston Zoo to enjoy one of the prettiest holiday light displays in the area.

Sip hot chocolate as you check out fifteen miles of earth-friendly LED lighting illuminating the zoo’s ancient oak trees.

PHOTOS: Zoo Lights

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights opens nightly at 5 p.m. through Jan. 13.

Member Preview Nights: November 13 & 14: $6.95

Value Nights: Member $12.95 Non-Member $17.95

Prime Nights: Member $17.95 Non-Member $22.95

Children 1 and Under: FREE

More info on the web: https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org

Discovery Green ice rink

Ice skating in Houston? You betcha!

At Discovery Green, you can glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and embrace the holiday cheer on The ICE powered by Green Mountain Energy!

(Discovery Green)

There’s a separate rink called the Ice Box for kids under 4 or under 47 inches.

The rink is open through Jan. 21, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Hours are: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $11 admission and $4 skate rental. Members get free skate rental.

More information: https://www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Lights, snow and ugly sweaters!

The Children’s Museum of Houston invites you to unwrap the holiday magic, spread the joy and head to their “Lights, Snow and Ugly Sweaters!” event through Jan. 6. The events include: Insta-snow making with a 100% chance of snow each day; “Real” snow days in late December; dancing as a DJ spins tunes; arts and crafts; and more. Click here for daily schedules and ticket information. That ugly sweater will get you $3 off admission. They offer free family nights every Thursday except Thanksgiving when they’re closed.

(Children's Museum of Houston)

If you don't have children, there are 18 other options in the amazing Houston Museum District , including the world-renowned Menil Collection, Museum of Fine Arts, Contemporary Arts Museum, and Museum of Natural Science

Christmas lights tour on The Wave

If you want to enjoy the twinkling lights while someone else does the driving, book a ride on The Wave.

Their party buses offer three-hour tours of some of the best holiday light displays in the area for $35.

The tours run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Meet early at Market Square and enjoy discounts from many of the restaurants.

You can bring food and drinks on the bus, but no glass.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-wave-holiday-lights-tours-tickets-29053805715#

aaron007

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

One of the best spots to get in the holiday spirit south of Houston is Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Beginning Nov. 23 thru Jan. 1, you can see 2.5 million lights, eight themed areas, live entertainment, carnival rides and more. It’s also a great place to do your holiday shopping.

More details: https://www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/events?page=1\

More Sugar Land events: https://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/events/

Magical Winter Lights

A great place to enjoy a grand display of twinkling lights south of Houston is Gulf Greyhound Park where the 2018 Magical Winter Lights returns for its fourth year. It's the nation's largest lantern festival of its kind.

Magical Winter Lights presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. The 52-day holiday celebration occupies 20 acres of outdoor space, featuring Texas-sized lantern masterpieces using Chinese lantern-making techniques, some of which are 60-feet high.

(Magical Winter Lights)

Homer, Michelle

It’s open daily through January 6, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The festival includes an amusement park, dinosaur exhibit and Holiday Market Square where guests can shop and eat.

You can buy tickets in advance online. They’re $22 for age 13 and up, $13 for children and seniors. Children 3 and younger are free.

www.magicalwinterlights.com

12 Days of Christmas at Market Street in The Woodlands

“The Twelve Days of Christmas” will come alive at Market Street in The Woodlands beginning Dec. 1. Each day through Dec. 12 will feature a unique event or live performance that coincide with the traditional Christmas carol. There will even be animals from the song on some days. Check out the list of daily themes here.

Market Street The Woodlands

The Woodlands will continue a much-loved holiday tradition by offering “Smile With Santa” in partnership with Texas Children's Hospital. Children can have their photos taken with jolly ol’ St. Nick through December 24. Santa will be located in space 1270 next to Ideal Image at Market Street.

On Dec. 2, Market Street will host a Grand Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting as presented by Chabad of The Woodlands on from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tap here for more holiday events in The Woodlands.

Home for the Holidays in Old Town Spring

Also north of Houston, Old Town Spring is a great place to enjoy beautiful holiday lights and the spirit of the season. Sip a hot chocolate as you stroll through the charming shops full of treasures for everyone on your list. You’ll be entertained by street performers and you might even spot the jolly old elf in the bright red suit.

https://oldtownspring.com/home-for-the-holidays-2/

Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus needs a hearty breakfast to keep up with the hustle and bustle of the holidays and you can join him at the Downtown Aquarium and Kemah Aquarium. Both are offering “magical under the sea” meals with Santa on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24. The breakfast buffets include photo opportunities and a visit from Sharkey, the aquariums’ mascot. You may even see Santa swimming with the fish. Seating begins at 8 a.m. and you’ll need a reservation.

More details: Downtown Aquarium

More details: Kemah Aquarium

Santa’s Wonderland

Bass Pro Shops in Katy and Pearland both feature Santa’s Wonderland with all kinds of fun options for kids. They have games, crafts, letters to Santa, photos with the big guy and more.

(Bass Pro Shops)

The Cistern

If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the holiday hustle and bustle, add the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern to your must-see list. Houston is full of hidden treasures and this is one of them. It sits more than 200 feet below Buffalo Bayou Park near downtown. The Cistern is the size of 1.5 football fields and it’s been restored and repurposed as a public art space.

PHOTOS: Buffalo Bayou Cistern

The 87,000 square-foot space is now home to a magical light show from famed artist Carlos Cruz-Diez.

It’s open through January on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

