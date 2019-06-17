MIAMI — A North Miami grandmother proved it's never too late after being sworn in as a U.S. citizen at the age of 103, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.

Andrea Joseph was sworn in along with 100 others Friday.

Joseph was born on August 15, 1915, in Jacmel, Haiti, and came to America as a permanent resident 15 years ago.

Her granddaughter, Mildred Ogé, and the rest of her family say they're proud and think she's the oldest citizen of their zip code.

“She just wants to say, ‘Thank God that her grandfather lived to be 110 years old.’ That’s what she’s attributing her age to,” Ogé told WSVN. “In addition to that, she just wants to thank God that she’s now able to be a United States citizen.”

She says her grandmother also likes to be outdoors and enjoys travelings to see her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

North Miami Beach commissioner and Joseph's great-grandnephew, McKenzie Fleurimond, said she's a role model matriarch.

"She’s really given us a burst of energy and a burst of fresh air so that we could put our minds to our goals and definitely achieve them, so this is a great thing," Fleurimond told WSVN.

She also said she's excited to see her great-grand-aunt vote for the first time next year.

Joseph turns 104 in August and the family expressed excitement for many years to come with her.

What other people are reading right now: