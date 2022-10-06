Items from ZZ Top icon Dusty Hill's Houston estate up for sale this weekend

The music icon passed away last July and now a trove of his furniture and belongings, like framed posters and artwork, are going up for sale.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Just like their sound and their look, ZZ Top's connection to Houston is unmistakable. And now you can own a piece of history from one of the bearded band's founding members.

Bassist Dusty Hilll was a longtime Houstonian whose music was unmistakable from the rodeo to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He passed away last July and now a trove of his furniture and belongings, like framed posters and artwork, are going up for sale.

The items come from Hill's one-time Houston home. He sold it furniture and all about 10 years ago. The home changed hands again recently and this time everything inside has to go.

So much of the furniture is unique and beautiful, but you could make the case the most special piece of all is this simple dry erase board-because Dusty Hill himself did this drawing for the new home buyers when they bought the place back in 2013.

This will be sold by sealed bid as part of the estate sale.

“This was centered over his toolboxes, and he sort of giggled this, and so this was his gift to the family when they bought the house-how cool is that? I just think it's amazing,” Dominique Kendall said.

Kendall, who's running the sale, said even pieces that don't specifically reference ZZ Top might be valued by Dusty Hill's fans.

“This is extremely personal. This is something that he and his family chose with their decorator, and when they moved on to their new property, they changed their style. But at the time, this is what they loved. This is Texas chic,” Kendall said.

And while Kendall says she's sure plenty of folks will come in looking for a unique piece of furniture, she’s expecting plenty of ZZ Top diehards who wouldn't normally hit a weekend estate sale.

“Those are our hometown heroes. That's our musical jam here in Houston. It's our pleasure to be able to work with his items,” she said.

The Guilded Monkey Market will be hosting the estate sale, which is open to the public, from Friday to Sunday at 7023 Rampart Street.