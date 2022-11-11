'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that 'Yellowstone' was coming to Venus to shoot for a day.

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas.

Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday.

Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is coming to Venus, and he asked residents to avoid driving in the downtown area, as several roads will be blocked during the filming.

Ironically, we just wrote a list of Yellowstone's Texas connections, specifically those in North Texas, where the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, is from.

Yellowstone has also filmed scenes at the Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas, and horses from North Texas have appeared on the show.

Burgess told WFAA this is not the first big production that has chosen Venus as their location to shoot, either. Some of the other projects include shows and films like Walker Texas Ranger, Bonnie and Clyde, Trip to Bountiful, and Born on the 4th of July.

Burgess said the Yellowstone crew has its own security, and the Venus Police Department will assist with security and traffic control.

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres this Sunday, so it's not clear if production is filming a scene unexpectedly, or if it's re-shooting a scene or if it's behind in production.

Burgess said that wasn't explained to him, only that the city was notified that Paramount Network was scouting the city as a possible location to film, and then officials were told it was chosen as its spot.

He added that the historic town square was chosen because it can pass for a town in Montana.

"The buildings really add to the square and are historic," Burgess said.

"Everyone is really excited; Yellowstone is very popular right now. I'm a huge fan."

The Season 5 trailer of Yellowstone indicates that Kevin Costner's character 'John Dutton' was elected Governor of Montana.

The scene, per the mayor, involves a podium, a stage, a crowd of about 150 extras and a speech.

Meaning, it's highly likely that Costner might be in Venus come Tuesday.

If that's the case, Burgess said that would be a treat.

"I'm a big Kevin Costner fan, all of his movies," Burgess said.

A lot of the storefronts in downtown Venus have already been changed for the scene. Two, at the very least, including a Mexican restaurant in the square, have changed their names to appear as if they would be in Montana.

The mayor said Paramount was looking for 150 extras for the scene who lived in the area and that at least 500 have signed up.

He also expects a lot of people to spectate and show up to Venus to catch a glimpse of the filming.

"I'm just wondering where everyone is going to park," Burgess said.